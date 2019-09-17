Mahkato Wacipi Pow Wow enters its 47th year Friday

(Mankato, MN) – The Mahkato Wacipi Pow Wow will celebrate its 47th year starting Friday.

The annual pow wow honors 38 Dakota who were executed following the 1862 Dakota-US Conflict in southern Minnesota. It was the largest execution in United States history. The pow wow will be held at Land of Memories Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with food and shopping vendors.

One of the biggest draws of the event are the spectacular “grand entries,” which are scheduled at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Cost is $7 for the entire weekend, but children 12 and under, and seniors 60 and older are admitted for free. For more information on the Mahkato Wicipi, click here.

