Mail ballots distributed in Blue Earth County; absentee voting starts

Mail ballots for the November election have been sent to residents in cities and townships throughout Blue Earth County.

Ballots for the election, which will be held on Tuesday, November 8, are expected to arrive in the mail as early as Tuesday in the following precincts:

Cities: Amboy, Good Thunder, Pemberton, Skyline, and Vernon Center, as well as Blue Earth County portions of North Mankato and Minnesota Lake

Townships: Beauford, Butternut Valley, Cambria, Ceresco, Danville, Garden City, Jamestown, Judson, Lincoln, Lyra, Mankato, Mapleton, McPherson, Medo, Pleasant Mound, Shelby, Sterling, and Vernon Center

Residents in these precincts not registered to vote will need to register in order to receive a ballot by mail. Ballots must be returned in the postage-paid envelope or dropped off at the Blue Earth County Elections Office no later than Election Day.

Absentee ballots for the General Election have been mailed to voters who have requested them. Voters can request an absentee ballot online. Absentee ballot voters who live in Blue Earth County also have the option of visiting the County’s Elections Office. Minnesota State law allows any eligible voter to cast an absentee ballot for any reason.

The Blue Earth County Elections Office is located in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S 5th Street, Mankato. Hours for the Elections Office are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be open extended hours on Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 7.

Voters can register, check the status of their ballot, and handle many other elections-related tasks on the Minnesota Secretary of State website. Voters should register in advance no later than October 18 to be considered pre-registered for the election.

Anyone with questions should contact the Blue Earth County Elections office at (507) 304-4341.