Maintenance on Highway 169 St. Peter starts Today

D.R. Gonzalez

Maintenance work begins Tuesday on a stretch of Highway 169 in St. Peter.

The northbound right lane of the highway from Broadway to Union Street will be closed from Tuesday, August 27th – Thursday, August 29th, weather permitting for micro-surfacing.

City side streets will be closed off as operations move south to north. Driveway access will also experience closures of one to two hours after the maintenance operation goes through.

The maintenance is intended to keep Highway 169 a smooth ride until it can be resurfaced in 2022.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

