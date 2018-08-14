Major Highway 169 Construction Starts Monday

Construction on a resurfacing project of Highway 169 from the north side of Winnebago to south of the Faribault County Road 6 will begin Monday, August 20.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says no detour is anticipated, but there will be lane restrictions controlled by flaggers and pilot cars.

The project is scheduled through October on 7.6 miles of Highway 169 between Blue Earth and Winnebago, which includes resurfcing the roadway. Lighting is also being installed at the intersections of Highway 169 with County Road 6 and County Road 10.

Ulland Brothers, Inc. of Albert Lea was awarded the contract with a bid of $3,567,060.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

