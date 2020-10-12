Make Amerirca Great by sending us more pics of signs like this

(New Ulm, MN) – Not to be confused with ‘Murica, Amerirca is an American dream.

In this ethereal place, COVID-19 doesn’t exist, Minneapolis didn’t burn, and there is no election.

Or it’s in New Ulm, where SMN fan Lindsey spotted this sign on Broadway. We love a good political sign fail, and humor is hard to come by in 2020.

Do you have a sign in your neighborhood that needs a good old Amerircan internet roasting? Send it to us via email, or on Facebook. Tell us where you spotted the sign; you can remain anonymous.

If we use your photo, you’ll receive a message back telling you that you’re a good person for giving your fellow Amerircans a reason to laugh in this very uncertain year.