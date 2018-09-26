MAKING A MURDERER Part 2 to Premiere Oct. 19 on Netflix

Making a Murderer is officially returning to Netflix nearly three years after the docuseries ignited a wave of true crime scripted and unscripted originals.

Netflix announced that part two of its Emmy-winning docuseries Making a Murderer will bow globally on Friday, Oct. 19.

The 10 all-new episodes will see filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos return to the Midwest for what is being billed as exclusive access to Seven Avery and his co-defendant and nephew Brendan Dassey, their families and legal teams fighting on their behalf. The next batch of episodes will offer a look at the post-conviction process and explore the emotional toll that the case has had on all involved.

“Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice,” executive producers, writers and directors Ricciardi and Demos said in a joint statement. “Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

Part two will introduce viewers to Avery’s post-conviction lawyer Kathleen Zellner as she looks to prove that Avery was wrongly convicted. Zellner has reversed more wrongful convictions than any other private attorney in the country. Dassey’s post-conviction lawyers Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin will also be featured as they fight to prove that his confession was involuntary.

