MAKING A MURDERER: Part 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

Conviction was only the beginning.

A couple years back, Netflix had the entire world (certainly the entire internet) talking about Steven Avery with their true crime series “Making a Murderer,” which chronicled the murder of Teresa Halbach, with Avery and his young nephew Brendan Dassey being convicted of the murder. The story continues this October with “Making a Murderer: Part 2.“

“Part 2” will premiere on October 19. Check out the full trailer below.

The 10 brand new episodes are set to provide an in-depth look at the high-stakes post-conviction process, as well as the emotional toll the process has taken on all involved.

“Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice,” said executive producers, writers and directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos. “Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

