Malawi’s Vice President And 9 Others Have Died In A Plane Crash

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima,left, and his wife Mary disembark from a plane upon his return from South Korea in Lillongwe, Sunday, June 9, 2024. A military plane carrying Malawi's vice president and nine others went missing Monday and a search was underway, the president's office said. The plane carrying 51-year-old Vice President Saulos Chilima left the capital, Lilongwe, but failed to make its scheduled landing at Mzuzu International Airport about 370 kilometers (230 miles) to the north around 45 minutes later. (AP Photo)

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Malawi’s vice president and nine others have been killed in a plane crash, the country’s president said Tuesday.

The wreckage of the military plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima was located in a mountainous area in the north of the country after a search that lasted more than a day.

There were no survivors of the crash, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera said. Chakwera made the announcement in a live address on state television.

The plane went missing Monday morning while making the 45-minute flight from the southern African nation’s capital, Lilongwe, to the city of Mzuzu, to the north.