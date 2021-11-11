Malcolm decries ‘alarming spike’ in Minnesota COVID-19 cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their highest level of the year.

She also said Wednesday that hospital capacity continues to tighten across the state amid a “truly alarming spike in cases.”

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,277 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths from the disease. The state’s hospitals, meanwhile, were caring for 1,159 COVID-19 patients, including 257 in intensive care units.

Malcolm says dozens of Minnesotans are dying every day from an illness that they didn’t have to get. She urges Minnesotans to use prevention tools including vaccinations, masking in public, and staying home when sick.