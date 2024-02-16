Male injured in Mankato shooting

Police say one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Mankato.

Mankato Public Safety responded to reports of gunshots at 4th and Walnut streets just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived to find a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato. His condition is currently unknown.

Police do not believe the incident was random. No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.