Male victim injured in shooting near Eastport Apartments

Police say a male victim was injured Monday night in a shooting near the Eastport Apartments.

Mankato Public Safety responded to the 1400 block of Eastport Dr at 10:12 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety at (507) 387-8780.