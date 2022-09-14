Male victim killed in Renville County by fallen tree branch

A male victim has died after a tree branch fell on him south of Olivia.

Renville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 70000 block of 320th Ave St at 10:43 a.m. to a call about a tree that had fallen on a male.

First responders discovered the male victim on the ground near several downed trees. Lifesaving measures were attempted by medical personnel, but the victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation revealed the victim was cutting down several trees in a grove on a rural farm site when a large branch connected to another tree broke off and struck the male.

A press release from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office says the man was wearing head, eye, and ear protection.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

RELATED ARTICLES: