Mall Madness, Beloved ’90s Board Game, Is Coming Back This Fall

If you’re of a certain age, you’re going to want to sit down for a moment to hear this news. The beloved Mall Madness board game played during sleepovers everywhere in the ’90s is making a comeback this fall.

Hasbro is bringing back the nostalgic game 15 years after it left shelves in its original version (there were special-edition Hannah Montana and Littlest Pet Shop versions too) and fans are dusting off their old food tokens in anticipation.

If you don’t know Mall Madness, the game required you be the first shopper to get all the items on your shopping list and it talked to you throughout the process. In a childhood before cell phones and Alexa, getting to swipe that pretend credit card was a major deal.

“In the original Mall Madness – as well as the new edition – the game is centered around the exciting experience of going on a shopping spree with friends,” Julien McCluney, Hasbro VP Global Brand Strategy & Marketing, tells Bustle. “The fact that so many adults reminisce about the original [game] more than 30 years after its initial release speaks volumes to its place in pop culture!”

The board game, which will be available on October 1, will be sold online and at most major retailers (because they have to represent at an actual mall) for $24.99.

Source: yahoo.com