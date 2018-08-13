Malnourished Dog Found Suffering From Gunshot Wound

A dog is lucky to be alive after it was found with a gunshot wound in east-central Minnesota on Friday.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the “very sweet” dog near 310th Street and Quinlan Avenue in Chisago Township, which is located north of Hwy. 8 between the cities of Lindstrom and St. Croix Falls.

The dog was ill, suffering from malnourishment and dehydration, in addition to the bullet wound. Deputies took the dog to Blue Sky Animal Hospital in Wyoming for treatment.

The dog’s owner was located and authorities are trying to figure out what led to the dog’s poor condition.

Source: bringmethenews.com

