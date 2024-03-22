Man accused of $1,200 baby formula heist from Mankato store

A man is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of baby formula from a Mankato store.

Leslie Gene Robinson, 62, of Minneapolis was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County Court with felony theft.

A criminal complaint says Robinson and an unidentified woman went to the Hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato on the afternoon of February 13, where they began putting cans of baby formula into a shopping cart, which they then packed into plastic bags.

The complaint says the pair took the formula from the store without paying, then returned a short time later and repeated the process to steal more formula.

Police say the entire incident was captured by surveillance footage.

The complaint says a total of $1,240.88 in baby formula was stolen.

Robinson was previously sentenced to prison for stealing $40,000 from various Target locations.