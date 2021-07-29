Man accused of assault that sent Mankato bartender to hospital

A man is accused of a June assault at a downtown Mankato establishment that sent a bartender to the hospital.

Damian Alfonso Harroun Carrera, 21, of St. Joseph, was charged Wednesday with two felony counts of assault in Blue Earth County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Harroun Carrera threw a glass bottle “as hard as he could” in the face of a Rounder’s bartender who had cut him off from alcohol.

The victim suffered a broken nose in the attack, according to the complaint. Police say the employee’s eye was almost completely swollen shut and he appeared to have stitches on his eyebrow.

Harroun Carrera is also accused of hitting a security officer in the head during the struggle to get him to leave the bar.

Mankato foot patrol officers arrived on the scene just before 1 a.m. as security was pushing Harroun Carrera off the bar’s patio, says the complaint. Police say Harroun Carrera initially lied about his name. He also faces charges of giving police a false name, disruptive intoxication, and disorderly conduct.