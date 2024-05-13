Man accused of assaulting bar patron with bottle

A man is accused of assaulting a bar patron with a bottle.

Alex Mark Opatz, 22, of Big Lake was charged Friday in Blue Earth County Court with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of 5th-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

A criminal complaint says Opatz approached a patron at Rounders on April 5 and accused the man of stealing his drink. When the victim denied the accusation, Opatz took the bottle he was holding and hit the victim. The victim blacked out, according to the complaint.

Witnesses described Opatz’s clothing to investigators, who found surveillance footage of the suspect being picked up by a commercial rideshare. A subpoena severed on the company revealed that the ride had been ordered by Opatz.

Police say Opatz has a history of alcohol-involved law enforcement interactions.