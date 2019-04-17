Man accused of bathroom rape sentenced to jail time

(Mankato, MN) – A man accused of raping a woman in a bathroom at a party last summer has been sentenced to jail time.

Latjor Biel Gatkouth was convicted of gross misdemeanor 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Court Monday.  As part of an Alford Plea, four additional charges of felony 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed.

Gatkouth was sentenced to 365 days in Blue Earth County Jail, with credit for 156 days already served.  He must also pay $1,000 in fines and remain on supervised probation for two years.

As a condition of his plea, Gatkouth must not have contact with the victim and abstain from alcohol and drug use.  He is required to register as a predatory offender and must supply a DNA sample.  He’s also required to complete a psychological sexual evaluation.

Gatkouth was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct in August after a woman reported to police she’d been sexually assaulted by him in the bathroom at a party in August 2018.  A second suspect had also been reported to police, but his name is unknown.

