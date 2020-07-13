Man accused of fatally shooting pregnant woman arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police have arrested a Minneapolis man charged with fatally shooting a woman who was pregnant with his child.

The baby was delivered at a hospital and survived the shooting. Twenty-seven-year-old Zachary Robinson was arrested in Chicago.

He was charged last week in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the July 5 shooting of 27-year-old Leneesha Columbus.