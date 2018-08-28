Man Accused Of Molesting Child At New Ulm Best Western

A man accused of molesting a young boy at a New Ulm hotel pool has been charged in Brown County Court.

Thrity-nine-year-old Deen Wang of Zhejiang, China is charged with felony 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and gross misdemeanor 5th degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Wang was arrested Saturday night after guests at the Best Western called police to report a man was touching children inappropriately in the swimming pool.

Police first spoke to a boy under the age of 10, who said he’d been in the pool when an Asian male approached him and asked him to swim. The boy said when he declined, Wang squeezed the boy’s chest and touched his genitals through his swimming trunks. Police interviewed witnesses who corroborated the boy’s story, and witnesses claimed they’d seen Wang by the pool touching and hugging children and staring into a poolside room.

Police interviewed Wang in his hotel room through a translator. Wang told the interviewing officer he was in the United States for travel with his son, but was elusive about who his son was with. Court documents say that Wang stacked a pile of $100 bills on the table during the interview which amounted to $4,300.

Two other witnesses approached police and told law enforcement they believed Wang was not trying to hurt the children but there may have been a cultural misunderstanding.

Wang told police he was trying to teach children how to swim properly.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

