Man accused of pointing gun at motorist on Highway 169

A Burnsville man is accused of pointing a gun at another motorist while traveling on Highway 169.

Derek Darby Ruth, 31, was charged Monday in Nicollet County Court with felony counts of threats of violence.

According to a criminal complaint, a man called police on March 9 to report the driver of another vehicle had pointed a small, black semi-automatic style pistol at him on Highway 169 just north of St. Peter. The complainant reported the vehicle had no license plates.

The victim said he braked to avoid the driver, who appeared angry, but the man rolled down his window and tried to point the pistol again. The victim told police he was in shock and believed the driver planned to shoot him for no reason.

The victim followed the vehicle into St. Peter until it stopped on Highway 22 to turn around, says the complaint.

Police located the vehicle and identified the driver as Ruth, who denied waving a firearm. Officers noticed an apparent handgun protruding from underneath the driver’s seat and ordered Ruth and his female passenger out of the car.

The gun was identified as a Sig Sauger pellet gun that was missing a slide, according to the complaint. Court documents say the slide and a pellet attachment were later located in the vehicle.

Police say two open containers of alcohol were located in the vehicle, along with a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine. A blood alcohol test put Ruth’s blood-alcohol content at .07, below the legal limit. Ruth’s driving privileges were revoked, however, says the complaint.

Ruth also faces charges of fifth-degree drug possession, driving after revocation, and open bottle, all misdemeanors.