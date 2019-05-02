Man accused of threatening children with baseball bat at Waseca park

(Waseca, MN) – A man is facing criminal charges, accused of threatening a group of children with a baseball bat.

Dylan Mitchell Ahles, 29, of Hartland, was charged Monday with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 5th-degree assault, and terroristic threats. He’s also charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Trowbridge Park where the complainant said Ahles came charging after a boy with a baseball bat. According to the complainant’s statement, Ahles grabbed the child’s arm and was yelling at a group of children, telling them he was going to “beat their asses” if he didn’t know their parents. The complainant told police Ahles said that the boy had hit a little girl with the bat.

A neighbor across the park told police she had witnessed the incident and would have called 911 if police hadn’t arrived on the scene. Her statement in the complaint described Ahles behavior during the incident as “aggressive.”

Police spoke with the boy Ahles allegedly threatened. The child told police he was swinging a bat at a can and accidentally hit a girl with his follow-up swing. According to the complaint, the boy said he and Ahles made up, and that Ahles knows his parents. The girl also told police the boy had hit her on accident.

Ahles told police he was working on a vehicle when he heard the girl crying and went to see what was happening.

