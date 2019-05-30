Man accused of threatening neighbor

MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly threatened a neighbor who called authorities to report he was illegally burning items, then fought with a police officer.

Timothy Lee Volk, 59, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony threats of violence and gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts of interfering with a police officer.

A police officer and firefighter responded to a illegal burning complaint at Volk’s Park Lane residence for the fourth time this year Saturday morning. They found plastic and metal burning in an unattended fire pit. They also found a sign in Volk’s yard that read “cop caller” and had an arrow pointing to a neighboring property.

Volk came out and approached the neighbor’s residence while yelling a death threat and a threat to burn down the neighbor’s house, the charges allege.

Volk then allegedly resisted arrest and a police officer scraped up his knees during the scuffle.

 

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © the Free Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man assaults ex-girlfriend, sets fire to her home Body found in Minnesota lake Boy with Autism rescued from Rochester river Youth correctional facilities closing Shooting suspect at large Lois Riess charged with murder in Dodge County
Comments