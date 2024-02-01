Man acquitted of killing 3 in Minnesota gets 26 years for earlier shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man with an extensive criminal record who was acquitted of killing three people in St. Paul has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for kidnapping and wounding a man days before that crime. Prosecutors said Antonio Dupree Wright shot the man because he thought he would snitch on him about a 2017 killing. A judge found insufficient evidence to convict Wright in the triple murder that happened two days after the 2022 shooting. The sentencing judge on Monday granted the prosecution’s request for consecutive terms for Wright, whose prior felony convictions include selling drugs, assault, armed robbery, and burglary.