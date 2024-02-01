River 105 River 105 Logo

Man acquitted of killing 3 in Minnesota gets 26 years for earlier shooting

February 1, 2024 9:17AM CST
@ap.news FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Antonio Dupree Wright, of Minneapolis. Wright, who was acquitted last year of killing three people in 2022, has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for kidnapping and shooting a man two days earlier in St. Paul. Wright was given 161 months for kidnapping and 153 months for attempted murder on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, by Ramsey County District Judge Kelly Olmstead, who granted the prosecution’s request for consecutive sentences, the Pioneer Press reported. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man with an extensive criminal record who was acquitted of killing three people in St. Paul has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for kidnapping and wounding a man days before that crime. Prosecutors said Antonio Dupree Wright shot the man because he thought he would snitch on him about a 2017 killing. A judge found insufficient evidence to convict Wright in the triple murder that happened two days after the 2022 shooting. The sentencing judge on Monday granted the prosecution’s request for consecutive terms for Wright, whose prior felony convictions include selling drugs, assault, armed robbery, and burglary.

