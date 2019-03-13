Man airlifted following snowmobile crash north of Mapleton (Photos)

(Mankato, MN) – A Madison Lake man was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash in Blue Earth County yesterday afternoon.

The crash, which happened two miles northeast of Mapleton in Beauford Township, was reported at 6:15 p.m.

A press release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office said four snowmobiles were traveling across a field when the lead sled encountered a drainage ditch and was unable to stop. The operator, Shane Campagna, 28, crashed into the ditch.

A second snowmobile operated by 28-year-old Alex Dickie of St. Peter, also crashed into the ditch, according to the release.

Thirty-one-year-old Brandon Welch of Kasota was one of the snowmobile operators. Welsch told SMN that all four operators crashed into the ditch. “Alex went in, then Kyle, then Shane, then myself,” Welsch said. “Kyle” was the fourth rider, according to Welch.

Campagna suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Rochester by Mayo 3 Air Care. Dickie was transported by a private party to Mayo Clinic Mankato for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Welch tells SMN that Campagna will be okay, but that he broke his back in two places and also fractured his ankle. Dickie, Welch said, has a broken leg.

All operators were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Photo credit: Brandon Welsh, Kasota

