Man Airlifted Following Snowmobile Crash North Of Mapleton

A Madison Lake man was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash in Blue Earth County yesterday afternoon.

The crash, which happened north of Mapleton in Beauford Township, was reported at 6:15 p.m.

A press release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office said four snowmobiles were traveling across a field when the lead sled encountered a drainage ditch and was unable to stop. The operator, Shane Campagna, 28, crashed into the ditch.

A second snowmobile operated by 28-year-old Alex Dickie of St. Peter, also crashed into the ditch. The other two snowmobiles were able to reduce their speed.

Campagna suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Rochester by Mayo 3 Air Care. Dickie was transported by a private party to Mayo Clinic Mankato for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

All operators were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

