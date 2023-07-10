Man arrested after North Mankato pursuit

A man is behind bars after a pursuit with North Mankato Police.

An officer conducted a traffic stop Sunday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m. after seeing a driver using his cell phone.

The driver fled eastbound on Nicollet Ave while the officer was talking to him according to a news release. The officer pursued the vehicle but lost sight of it for a short time.

The vehicle was discovered moments later, where it had crashed on the boulevard of a home at the intersection of Cornelia St and Park Ave.

Brian Beldon, 43, of Buffalo, was taken into custody without further incident. He is currently in custody in Nicollet County awaiting formal charges.