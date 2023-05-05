Man arrested after North Mankato stabbing
May 5, 2023 6:28PM CDT
A man was arrested after a stabbing in North Mankato Tuesday.
Nicollet County Sheriff’s deputies and North Mankato police responded to a 911 call for the stabbing at a rural North Mankato residence.
The victim, Clifford Freiderich III, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato for a wound on his leg. Freiderich was released from the hospital the same.
Dalton Freiderich-Padgett, 31, was arrested on numerous charges, including felony 2nd & 3rd-degree assault. He also faces domestic assault charges.