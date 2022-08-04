Man arrested following knife assault

A man has been arrested following a knife assault in Mankato.

Officers responded Wednesday at approximately 8:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Power Dr, where they found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife.

The suspect, Herton E. Lowary, 29, of Mankato, was located outside the building and taken into custody without incident. A knife was recovered at the scene, according to a press release from Mankato Public Safety.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Lake Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.