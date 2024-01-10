Man arrested in Albert Lea stabbing

Albert Lea police say a man is behind bars after stabbing his nephew.

The 23-year-old victim’s brother called 911 at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, January 9 to report his brother had been stabbed in the leg by their uncle.

Emergency responders found the male victim outside a home at 1014 Garfield Ave and applied a tourniquet, then transported the man to Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea for treatment of apparent non-life threatening injuries.

The South Central Drug Investigation Unit Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team established a perimeter and began attempts to contact the suspect, identified by police as 24-year-old Efren Estrada. Estrada was believed to be inside the home, according to a press release from Albert Lea police.

Police say Estrada was wearing an electronic ankle bracelet due to previous9 violations, which showed he was inside the home, but officers were unable to make contact with him.

The SWAT team eventually breached the residence at about 1:28 p.m. and Estrada was taken into custody at the Freeborn County Jail. He is awaiting a felony second-degree assault charge, according to the release.

School District 241, Grace Lutheran Church, and Thorne Crest Senior Living Community were advised of the incident while it was in progress, according to the release.