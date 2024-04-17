Man arrested in St. James stabbing, victim airlifted

A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that occurred in St. James Tuesday night, and the victim has been airlifted for medical care.

St. James police responded at 10:33 p.m. to the lobby of the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

Officers noticed the victim, a 30-year-old St. James man, had suffered several stab wounds and was bleeding profusely. Police provided first aid. The victim was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital St. James, then later airlifted to Rochester.

According to a press release from St. James Police Chief Rochelle Hanson, the victim was able to tell police the name of the person who had stabbed him.

Officers executed search warrants at two St. James homes and ultimately arrested Antonio Trevino, 23, of St. James.

Trevino is currently being held at the Watonwan County Jail on potential charges of 2nd-degree assault.

The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office, St. James Ambulance, and Madelia Police Department assisted at the scene.