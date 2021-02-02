Man arrested in St. Paul slayings of mother, 2 children

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul have made an arrest in a triple slaying. Chief Todd Axtell said a 26-year-old man who is a “person of interest” is in custody in the killings Saturday afternoon of a mother and her two children.

Axtell said the man was arrested by police and a SWAT team while hiding in an apartment building. Family members identified the victims to the Minneapolis Star Tribune as D’Zondria Wallace, who had moved to St. Paul just six months ago in search of a new life, her 14-year-old daughter La’Porsha and her 11-year-old son Ja’Corbie.