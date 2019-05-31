Man assaults ex-girlfriend, sets fire to her home

A standoff in Hubbard County unfolded on Tuesday evening that started when a woman returned home to find her ex-boyfriend waiting with a knife.

The woman was physically assaulted by her ex, who tried to stab her with the knife at the home in Arago Township, north of Park Rapids.

She was able to escape the house and called police around 7:08 p.m., with officers arriving and trying to make contact with the suspect, who was still inside.

He refused to communicate or cooperate, and was known to police through prior incidents as a danger to law enforcement.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the victim also told them there were guns inside her home, prompting a SWAT team to come to the scene.

Further attempts to communicate were unsuccessful, with police observing the man walking through the house setting things on fire.

By just after 11:30 p.m. a large fire had started inside the home, at which point the suspect left the house and was arrested.

The Park Rapids Fire Department extinguished the fire, which caused extensive damage to the property. The suspect is being held in Hubbard County Jail, where he awaits multiple felony charges.

