Man Attempts to Reheat Pizza on Packed Flight With Light Above His Seat

Having pizza on board a plane is nothing but a distant dream for most of us, but one passenger who clearly prepared in advance appears to have saved a slice as a mid-journey snack.

At first it seems like a genius move – until you see a picture which has been shared on social media of how he prepared his meal.

Asking the crew for help to heat it up was a long shot he wasn’t willing to take, so instead he turned on the overhead light above his seat and held the slice millimetres from the bulb in the hope it would cook.

The moment was captured by a fellow passenger sitting in a row behind and shared by the Passenger Shaming Instagram account with the caption: “Just warming up some leftovers.”

