Man barricades himself in apartment, sets it on fire

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO-AM) — Fargo police have arrested a man they say barricaded himself in his apartment and started a fire.

Authorities responded to a report of a disturbance early Wednesday and found the man yelling and threatening police and others. Sgt. Travis Moser says the man may have mental health issues and started destroying the apartment after officers talked to him for about 90 minutes. KFGO reports flames could be seen in the apartment and smoke filled the hallway so police broke into the unit as firefighters responded to the scene.

The man was eventually arrested after police forced their way into a bathroom where he was barricaded.