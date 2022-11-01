Man charged in fatal ND factory shooting will go to trial

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man charged with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory last year has changed course and wants to proceed with a trial the defense said during a change of plea hearing Monday.

Anthony Reese Jr., of Moorhead, Minnesota dropped a plan to enter guilty pleas to the charges, according to court officials. The 36-year-old Reese is charged with killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone, who was eight months pregnant. P

olice responded to multiple 911 calls reporting an active shooter Nov. 17 at Composite America in Fargo and found the victims.