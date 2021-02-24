Man charged in police pursuit that left accomplice dead

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Charges have been filed against one of two men accused of leading authorities on a 40-mile highway pursuit north of Minneapolis that ended when the second suspect was shot to death by police.

Joseph Heroff, of Hammond, Wisconsin, is charged in Anoka County District Court with first-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing police in a vehicle. The 26-year-old Heroff has a lengthy criminal record. The Star Tribune reports that he remains jailed on $500,000.

The incident began when Blaine police responded to a call Sunday afternoon involving a possible theft at Kohl’s department store. The two men fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, then stole another vehicle at gunpoint and led police on a high-speed chase through Anoka and Isanti counties.