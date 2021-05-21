Man charged with 3rd-degree murder in fatal overdose

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A 24-year-old man is charged with third-degree murder in a fatal drug overdose in Wright County.

Prosecutors say Zachary Wolf caused the death of a man who had taken fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators learned Wolf had provided heroin to the man prior to his death on March 16 in South Haven. Witnesses told police Wolf, the victim and two other men drove to Shakopee to buy heroin and other drugs the night before the overdose.

Prosecutors say Wolf provided an unknown individual with money, received controlled substances in exchange and gave controlled substances he purchased to the victim.