Man Charged With Murder In Killing Of Officer On 1st Shift

ALAMO, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a man accused of gunning down a Georgia police officer during his first shift with the department ambushed him in retaliation for the officer’s arrest of an associate hours earlier. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Officer Dylan Harrison outside the Alamo Police Department early Saturday. Harrison arrested a man associated with Ferguson on Friday afternoon. Authorities say they believe Ferguson shot Harrison in retaliation in what they called an “ambush-style attack.” Ferguson was arrested Sunday at his home after a large manhunt. It is not known if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.