Man charged with murder in Mankato overdose death

An incarcerated man has been charged with murder in the overdose death of a Mankato man.

Wade Woelfel, 38, is facing 3rd-degree murder charges in Blue Earth County Court in the death of 44-year-old Bryan Marconcini.

Marconcini was discovered dead by his girlfriend on Oct 8 in his Mankato home, according to a press release from the Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined Marconcini died of mixed drug toxicity, which included methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Through interviews and surveillance footage, task force agents identified Woelfel as the suspect. He was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for a previous drug conviction.

Police say cell phone records and social media information confirmed that Woelfel provided Marconcini with the fentanyl that caused his death.

Investigators say Woelfel had drugs, including trace amounts of fentanyl, in his possession at the time of his arrest. He was sent back to prison for violating his release conditions, according to the MRVDTF.

Woelfel is currently in custody at the Minnesota Department of Corrections facility in St. Cloud. He will appear in Blue Earth Court on the murder charges at a later date.