Man convicted in August bus stop robbery now accused of sexual assault

(Mankato, MN) – A man convicted in an armed robbery at a bus stop last summer faces a new set of charges.

Nicholas Jamal Miller, 20, was charged in Blue Earth County Court last week with two felony counts of criminal sex conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old girl told police she’d been at a party in November when Miller took her into a bathroom, pulled down her pants, and his own, then “engaged in sexual penetration.”

The victim told police she was uncertain whether or not she had consented to sexual contact. A friend of the victim told police the teen was “really drunk.”

The victim recalled sitting on the floor crying.

Miller was convicted of felony simple robbery in December. In August, a man was robbed at gunpoint at a city bus stop on Briargate Road by multiple suspects. Miller turned himself in after police released his photo as a suspect. His felony was to be reduced to a misdemeanor charge if he successfully completed the terms of his three-year probation and paid restitution.

Three days after his sentencing, he was charged with felony theft for allegedly taking a vehicle without permission and damaging it in a collision.