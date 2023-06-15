Man convicted in shootout at Minnesota bar that killed 1, injured 15

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man involved in a shootout at a bar in St. Paul, Minnesota, bar that left one person dead and more than a dozen people wounded has been convicted of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Terry Brown was found guilty Wednesday for his role in the October 2021 shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar. Prosecutors said 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley died and 15 people were injured when Brown and Devondre Phillips shot at each other and Wiley was caught in the crossfire.

Phillips has already been found guilty of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder.