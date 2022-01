A man avoided getting hit by a train after his wheelchair became stuck in tracks at a Winnebago crossing.

Darryl David Garman, 57, was northbound on the sidewalk of Highway 169 at 4th Ave SE when his electric wheelchair got stuck between the railroad tracks, according to a state patrol crash report.

Garman was able to crawl off the tracks before the train hit the wheelchair, according to the patrol. He was transported to United District Hospital in Blue Earth with non-life threatening injuries.