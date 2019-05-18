Man critically injured when vehicle runs stop sign near Sanborn

(Mankato, MN) – A Lamberton man is fighting for his life after a vehicle ran a stop sign west of Sanborn.

Bruce Edward Olson, 64, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash at Highway 14 and Knox Avenue in Redwood County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Olson was a passenger in a 2016 Dodge Caravan that was eastbound on Highway 14 when it was struck by 2009 Dodge Caravan driven by Vincent David Irlbeck, 49, of Sanborn, that was southbound on Knox Avenue. Irlbeck failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection, according to the state patrol.

The driver of the 2016 Caravan was Stacey Ann Vold, 48, of Lamberton. Vold, Irlbeck, and Vicki Ann Janssen, 46, of Revere, all suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and were transported to hospitals in Redwood Falls and Springfield. Janssen was riding in the 2016 Caravan with Vold and Olson.

The state patrol notes the crash time as 10:46 a.m. It’s unknown whether Olson was wearing a seat belt according to the report.

