Man dies after duck boat capsizes in Le Sueur County

A Belle Plaine man has died after a duck hunting boat capsized on a lake in Le Sueur County.

Rescue crews responded Saturday at about 9:45 a.m. to Clear Lake in Lexington Township to a report of a capsized boat, where they found Jeffrey Ernes Brooks, 59, floating in the water several yards from the overturned boat.

Nearby, Nicolas Jeffrey Brooks, 29, of Belle Plaine, was sitting on top of the boat.

Both men were retrieved from the water, and Jeffrey Brooks was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, where he died during the nighttime hours, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office.

Nicholas Brooks was transported to Mayo Clinic by a private party.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the accident.