Man dies after single-vehicle crash with stolen pickup near Pemberton

(Mankato, MN) – Police say a Rochester man died Saturday after a crash in a stolen vehicle south of Pemberton.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:51 p.m. to a crash at Co Rd 53 near 144th St. Ezequiel Angel Balderas. 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. Balderas was ejected from the vehicle and was the only occupant and apparent driver, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Balderas had been northbound on County Road 53 in a white Dodge pickup that had been reported stolen to Austin police about an hour earlier, according to the release. The vehicle ran off the road, vaulted, and rolled after hitting a field approach, says the release.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the crash did not involve a pursuit with law enforcement.

The crash remains under investigation with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.