River 105 River 105 Logo

Man dies following standoff in Sibley County

December 16, 2022 5:35AM CST
Share
Man dies following standoff in Sibley County

A man died following a long standoff with law enforcement Wednesday at a residence in New Auburn. 

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at the 8200 block of 3rd St at about 1:30 p.m.

Police say they were on the scene for more than ten hours as they tried to communicate with the man.  A press release from the sheriff’s office says law enforcement was involved in a “use of force” situation shortly after midnight that resulted in the death of an adult male at the home. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is currently investigating the matter.

 

Recent Posts