Man dies following standoff in Sibley County

A man died following a long standoff with law enforcement Wednesday at a residence in New Auburn.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at the 8200 block of 3rd St at about 1:30 p.m.

Police say they were on the scene for more than ten hours as they tried to communicate with the man. A press release from the sheriff’s office says law enforcement was involved in a “use of force” situation shortly after midnight that resulted in the death of an adult male at the home.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is currently investigating the matter.