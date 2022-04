A man died Thursday morning following an accident at the Waseca Airport.

Reports indicate that the accident, which happened around 8:20 a.m., did not involve an aircraft. The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

Bring Me the News reports that the victim was Maynard Stensrud, 67, the owner of Stensrud Aviation.

SMN left messages Friday with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office requesting information on the incident.