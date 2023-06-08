Man dies in accident while working on barn near Fairfax

A man died in an accident Wednesday while working on a barn in Renville County.

Douglas Pomplun, 57, of Burtrum, ultimately succumbed to his injuries, according to a news release.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 1 p.m. to a report of a man who had sustained a head injury while working in a hog barn about a mile northeast of Fairfax. Emergency responders discovered Pomplun on the floor of the barn and performed lifesaving measures. Pomplun was transported from the scene to an awaiting medical helicopter, but he was pronounced dead before he could be airlifted. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Investigators say Pomplun was repairing panels in the hog barn when he was injured.

The accident remains under investigation.