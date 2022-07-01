Man dies in apparant drowing on Lake Washington

A man died in an apparant drowning on Lake Washington Friday.

The body of Alan Jonathan Noy, 45, was recovered from the water.

Family members told investigators Noy had left the residence on a pontoon boat at about 6 p.m. the previous evening to go to the Westwood Bar & Grill. Friday morning, family members were unable to find Noy at the home. They began searching for him and found the pontoon floating in the weeds about 30 to 40 feet from the dock.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office was called to the residence at 6:40 a.m. Deputies began searching for Noy in the yard and along the shoreline. A sheriff’s press release says Noy’s body was found 30 feet from the southwest shoreline in approximately 26 inches of water.

Noy’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.